Mourners celebrate Joey Ng Wai’s legacy of music, heart

Joey Ng Wai at his Saddle Road rehearsal studio. - Photo by Mark Lyndersay

The atmosphere was a blend of festive joy and deep sorrow as mourners gathered to celebrate the life of guitarist and producer Joel "Joey" Ng Wai.

Family and friends filled the church, clapping along as people paid tribute to Ng Wai through music, including Orange Sky frontman Nigel Rojas, honouring the impact he had on those who knew him and the legacy of his craft.

Hundreds gathered at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval on February 25 to offer their support to the family. Among the mourners were Kees Dieffenthaller, Peter C Lewis and Tony "Chinese Laundry" Chow Lin.

Ng Wai, 54, died on February 17 after battling pneumonia for over a month.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Port of Spain General Hospital on December 29. On January 5, he regained consciousness and his condition improved for a while, but he was readmitted to the ICU on January 16.

Ng Wai's sister Sharon Ng Wai-Pantin delivered the eulogy, reflecting on times shared with her brother.

"He made each of us feel special, whether through a kind word, a warm smile, or simply being there when we needed him. As we share our memories, I hope you find comfort in knowing his spirit lives on in each of us."

She said Ng Wai was a self-taught guitarist and musician whose passion for music took him around the world.

"His incredible talent earned him numerous accolades, but his greatest achievement was his ability to unite people through his music."

Ng Wai performed with many bands over the years, including Second Imij, which he co-founded (now Imij and Co) and Frantic.

Ng Wai-Pantin said in recent years, Joey had devoted himself to teaching young people about music, leaving a lasting impact on the next generation and ensuring his love for music would live on. She said he poured his heart into his art and his positive influence was felt across the world.

"His generosity, work ethic and unwavering dedication launched countless careers and enriched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Joey's legacy is one of passion, kindness, love and the transformative power of music."

Sharon spoke of the deep pride and joy Ng Wai felt when he had a daughter, Mia.

"He loved her with all his heart, cherishing the opportunity to nurture her musical talents and encourage her passion for the arts."

She fondly recalled how, in the later years of his performing career, his daughter joined him at gigs as a musical partner. Describing those moments as filled with laughter, shared glances and inside jokes, she said they were some of his most treasured memories.

"For Joey, it was never just about the music: it was about the time spent together, doing what they both loved and building a bond that would endure forever."

Ng Wai-Pantin expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone for the outpouring of love and support, saying it became even more clear how many lives Ng Wai had touched.

"As we remember Joey’s life, let us hold on to the memories. May we continue to honour him in light and love so his spirit will live on through music, memories and the love he so freely gave. Jojo, we love you. Play on, play on."

Fr Emmanuel Pierre, who officiated, told mourners God’s decision not to reveal the future is a merciful act.

"We, as witnesses of faith, are called to embrace the promise of resurrection."

He spoke of Ng Wai’s warmth, love, kindness, generosity, cheerfulness and his deep love for music. Despite Ng Wai’s death, Pierre said his music lives on.

He urged mourners to accept God's call "not with too much strength, nor too much weakness, but with humility and openness."

Pierre said God's love reaches both the powerful and the weak, offering life to everyone. He said God wanted people in strength and weakness, not just in health, but also in sickness.

