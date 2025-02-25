Marlins swimmers top national long-course swim champs

Marlins swimmer Zachary Anthony competes in the 100m butterfly on February 23 at the ASATT National Long Course Age Group Championship at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

MARENA Martinez, Khadeem Brathwaite and Zachary Anthony were the standout athletes at the National Long Course Age Group Championships, which ended at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on February 23.

Martinez was a star in the girls 13-14 division, ending with a total of 90 points over the five-day meet. Brathwaite and Anthony tied for the most number of points among the boys, both finishing with 79 points. Brathwaite showed his class in the 18 and over division and Anthony was the best swimmer in the 15-17 category.

The trio delivered strong performances on the closing day.

One of Martinez's impressive efforts on the final day was in the girls 13-14 200-metre backstroke, as she won in two minutes, 43.33 seconds (2:43.33). Fellow Marlins swimmer Zara Persico was second in 2:46.48 and Keimayah Rouse of Pt Fortin Aqua Darts was third in 2:53.27.

Brathwaite, also of Marlins, was second in the boys 18 and over 100m butterfly in 1:00.20. He finished behind Stachys Harley of Tidal Wave Aquatics, who won in 58.62.

Anthony also made it a memorable meet for the Marlins club.

On the closing day, Anthony finished first in the boys 15-17 100m butterfly as he stopped the clock in 57.26 seconds.

The other swimmers who won their categories were Chloe-Marie Julien of Marlins (girls eight and under); Luke Sutherland of Pt Fortin Riptide (boys eight and under); Serenity Pantin of Bluefins Aquatics (girls nine-ten); Blue Dolphin's Wyatt Harrison (boys nine-ten); Zahara Anthony of Marlins (girls 11-12); Khristian Allen of Bluefins (boys 11-12); Jadon Ramdeen of RWB Aquatic Academy (boys 13-14); Anya Davis of RWB and Aimee Le Blanc of Marlins (girls 15-17); and Makayla Mohammed (women 18 and over).