Kiddies Carnival

This masquerader from Zebapique Productions, Yuh Ever See, A Tribute to our Icons enjoys herself during the St James Children's Carnival parade along the Western Main Road, St James on February 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Youthful masqueraders took to the streets of St James and Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, as well as Marabella on February 23 to be judged in various categories of the junior competitions. The youngsters presented a colourful display of costumes as they enjoyed themselves.

