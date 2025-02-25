Features
5 Hrs Ago
This masquerader from Zebapique Productions, Yuh Ever See, A Tribute to our Icons enjoys herself during the St James Children's Carnival parade along the Western Main Road, St James on February 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Youthful masqueraders took to the streets of St James and Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, as well as Marabella on February 23 to be judged in various categories of the junior competitions. The youngsters presented a colourful display of costumes as they enjoyed themselves.
Masqueraders from Clannish Mas Band present Just Show Me Where You From during the St James Children's Carnival parade along the Western Main Road, St James on February 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
This masquerader displays the Flight of the Scarlet Ibis from the House of Jacqui’s Kiddies Carnival presentation, Spectrum of Life during the Marabella Kiddies Carnival parade of bands at Southern Main Road, Marabella, on February 23. - Photo by Innis Francis
Masqueraders from Bakken’s presentation Dem Carnival In We Carnival by Sparks Legacy during Marabella Kiddies Carnival parade of bands at Southern Main Road, Marabella on February 23. - Photo by Innis Francis
This masquerader portrays his costume during the Junior King and Queen Individuals at Adam Smith Square, Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain on February 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
