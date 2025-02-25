Kes celebrates 20 years at Savannah

Kees Dieffenthaller performs at Nadia Batson's concert Artform the Love Tribe, Five Islands, Chaguaramas, on February 22. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Kes the Band celebrates 20 years of music and culture with its signature Carnival concert, IzWe festival at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Themed Full Circle, patrons have the option of viewing the show from the locations titled Garden and Courtyard on February 25. The Courtyard will have direct access to the Village, a space that celebrates local artisans with their products on sale and the Bandstand, a secondary stage that showcases local and upcoming talent, a media release said.

A range of local cuisine and drinks will be on sale at the courtyard’s food court and bar area, with free beer and rum available for a limited time, the release said.

The Garden area is the festival’s premium all-inclusive section and will offer gourmet cuisine, premium drinks and lounge spaces. Garden patrons will enjoy prime stage views, access to the bandstand, and entry to the Village.

The release said Popeyes is the official fast-food partner of the event has already introduced the IzWe box to the public.

Showtime is 7 pm but gates will open at 6 pm.