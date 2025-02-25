Jamaica beat Red Force women in Super50 opener

Jamaica batter Rashada Williams. - File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago women lost their opening CG United Women’s Super50 Cup against Jamaica after succumbing to a 51-run defeat at Warner Park in St Kitts on February 24.

Jamaica posted 223 from 49.5 overs, batting first, and despite a 47-run partnership from TT’s Steffie Soogrim (34) and Karishman Ramharack (32), they were dismissed for 172 from 46.4 overs.

After winning the toss and choosing to take first strike, Jamaica’s top order batted aggressively and put on the lion’s share of runs. Opener and skipper Rashada Williams (51) scored a half century while Stafanie Taylor (49) fell just short of hers.

Debut captain Chedean Nation hit a run-a-ball 37 while Jodian Morgan struck 22. After the first five wickets fell, Jamaica were 195/5, but the remainder were removed for just 28 runs.

Former West Indies captain and off-spinner Anisa Mohammed (3/40) rolled back the years to lead the attack, while 15-year-old fast bowler Amrita Ramtahal (2/34) and off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (2/42) were also among the wickets.

Ramtahal had a stellar showing, removing Williams, caught by Caneisha Isaac, and got the calp of Taylor via a spectacular one-handed, diving catch.

Set 224 for victory, TT had a fair start with openers Djenaba Joseph (32) and Shunelle Sawh (14) putting on 48 for the first wicket.

However, the next five wickets fell cheaply for 42 runs, to sink TT to 90/6 inside 30 overs. When Isaac (seven) perished soon after, Ramharack and Soogrim put on a spirited showing to claw back into the game.

Sub-standard fielding by Jamaica assisted TT’s chase as Ramharack and Soogrim put up a fight in the middle. But with 60 runs needed to win from 48 balls, Jamaican fast bowler shattered the crucial partnership as she had Soogrim trapped in front her stumps.

At 164/8, skipper Ramharack was dismissed five runs later, bowled brilliantly by Kade Wilmott. Ramtahal (six) was stumped by wicketkeeper Williams as she attempted a big shot.

Off-spinner Vanessa Watts (3/34) did the most damage with the ball for Jamaica while every other bowler – Wilmott (1/16), Waisome (1/22), Jodian Morgan (1/24), Celina Whyte (1/30), Nation (1/43) – snagged one each.

At Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts, Barbados defeated Guyana by 11 runs. Batting first, Barbados were restricted to 183/5 with Kyshona Knight (54) leading the batting and Guyana’s Sheneta Grimmond (2/17) among the wickets.

In reply Guyana were dismissed for 172 (47.4) with Mandy Mangru, Shabika Gajnabi and Cherry-Ann Fraser all top scoring with 26 runs each. Topping the bowling for Barbados were Erin Deane (3/33), Keila Elliott (3/38) and Aaliyah Alleyne (2/21).

At St Paul’s Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts, Windward Islands crushed Leewards by eight wickets. Leewards were whittled away for 93 from 28 overs courtesy Afy Fletcher’s classy 5/15. In response, Windwards cruised to 94/2 with Jannillea Glasgow (55 not out) leading the charge.

Round two matches bowl off on February 26 with TT versus Leewards (Conaree), Windwards up against Barbados (Warner Park) and Guyana versus Jamaica (St Paul’s).

Scores: Jamaica 223 all out in 49.5 overs (Rashada Williams 51, Stafanie Taylor 49, Chedean Nation 37. Anisa Mohammed 3-40, Amrita Ramtahal 2-34, Karishma Ramharack 2-42 vs TT 172 all out in 46.4 overs (Steffie Soogrim 34, Karishma Ramharack 32, Djenaba Joseph 32. Vanessa Watts 3-34.