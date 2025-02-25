Holy Name edge Bishop Anstey 20-19 in water polo thriller

St Mary's College's Evan Gillard-Bruce (L) takes aim at goal versus Fatima College during their match in the Republic Bank National Secondary Schools Water Polo League at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva on February 8. - Photo courtesy National Schools Water Polo Series

Holy Name Convent PoS continued their push for supremacy in the Republic Bank Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Water Polo League when they earned a stunning 20-19 golden-goal win over Bishop Anstey High School in the open category on February 22.

At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, the teams traded a flurry of goals with Bishop's Abiah Halls putting on a prolific 12-goal performance.

Bishop led 9-8 at the halfway mark, with the teams then level at 12 apiece going into the fourth and final quarter. Halls scored six of her goals in the final quarter as she tried to will her team over the line, but Holy Name's Melanie Valdez-Brown and Diana Alvarez-Peralta scored three each in the period to go along with a strike from Chelsea Ramsey as the teams finished 19-19 at the end of regulation.

In the decisive golden-goal period, Frances Gomez-Burke scored her second goal of the game to give Holy Name the dramatic win as they moved up to nine points.

The well-drilled St Joseph's Convent PoS (SJCPoS) team topped the open category with 16 points and a flawless 4-0 record.

In the male under-16 and open divisions, Fatima College continued their dominance with a pair of victories over Queen's Royal College on February 22. In the open male category, the pair of Jeremiah Henriques-Brown and Liam Chin Lee made big splashes as they scored eight and five goals respectively to lead Fatima to an 18-11 triumph. QRC led 7-5 at halftime after a quick five-goal burst from Javier Jordan, and held a slim 11-10 lead after the third quarter.

In the final quarter, though, QRC were held goalless while Henriques-Brown slammed in three of his eight goals to secure his school's comeback win.

In the under-16 match, Fatima's victory over QRC was more straightforward as Chin Lee scored five of his eight goals in the second half in an 18-6 rout.

Fatima finished atop the open category in the round-robin phase with 13 points, while they amassed a perfect 16 points to top the under-16 category.

In action in the Form One category on February 23, the combined team of Providence Girls' Catholic Secondary School and Holy Name clinched the division when they hammered SJCPoS 18-8 at the Diego Martin community pool. Jordyn Calder poured in 11 goals for the combined team, with Elin Stone chipping in with six goals.

In the Form One male category, Fatima, St Mary's and the combined team of Diego Martin North and Trinity Moka are all level on 13 points heading into the final round of matches on March 9.

St Mary's edged Fatima 10-7 in their Form One match thanks to an eight-goal showing from Hassani Wells, with the Trinity and Diego North combination mauling Fatima's B team 14-2 on the back of eight goals from Khareef Clarke.

Finals in the open and under-16 categories will be contested in Couva on March 15.

