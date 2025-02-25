Hat-tricks galore in Republic Bank Youth League

Action in the Republic Bank National Youth Football League last weekend. Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

THERE were many brilliant individual performances when the Republic Bank National Youth Football League 2025 continued on February 22 and 23, as multiple players scored hat-tricks.

In a boys' Under-17 Tobago zone match played in Plymouth, Jaric Titans defeated North Star 3-1. Riquelme Phillips found the back of the net on three occasions with goals in the 21st, 35th and 57th minutes of play. In the 60th minute, Jervae Weekes pulled a goal back for North Star, but they could not score again.

In another boys' Under-17 match in Tobago, Ball Blasters whipped TJ's Sporting Academy 3-0. Jaquon Defour, J'meke Watkins and Jaeden Anthony scored one goal apiece. Ajani Stewart scored twice in stoppage time to earn Brother RY a 2-2 draw with Georgia FC. Tevez Smith and Tyrell Anderson were on target for Georgia.

Staying in the boys' Under-17 category, San Juan Jabloteh crushed AIA Eagles 5-0 at the El Dorado West Secondary school ground in an East zone contest. Corry Marryshow followed Phillips by netting a hat-trick for Jabloteh. Fran Mcleod and Armando Lashley scored one goal each.

In a boys' Under-17 North zone fixture, Gabriel Frederick was the star as he scored three times to lead Trendsetter Hawks to a 5-2 victory over Project Pro Academy. K Saunders and Jaquan Phillip scored one goal each, before Frederick took over.

The girls were also in action across many of the zones. Trendsetter Hawks showed their quality in the south girls Under-17 zone with a 7-0 win over Crown Trace.

Nyomeigh Stewart (two goals), substitute Safeisha Ragguette (two goals), Amayah Nero, Jewel Francois and Geneisha George found the back of the net for Hawks.