Endeavour Holdings sells over 700,000 shares

Photo courtesy Pixabay

Endeavour Holdings Ltd has announced that it has been advised by its majority shareholder, Endeavour ABRA Holdings Ltd, of the sale of 727,500 common shares.

A notice of a material change from the real-estate company said these shares represent approximately three per cent of its outstanding common shares.

It said they were sold on February 18 as part of a private treaty transaction facilitated by the TT Stock Exchange.

This comes months after Endeavour Holdings Ltd recorded a profit after tax of $22.4 million for the six months ending October 31, 2024.

That profit reflects a $200,000 increase compared to the same period in 2023, when the company earned $22.2 million.

