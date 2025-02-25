Citrus Trinidad fete peels off at U-Pick

Patrons enjoy themselves at Citrus Miami in 2024. The first edition of Citrus Trinidad 2025 will be held on February 26 at U-Pick Farm in Chaguaramas. - Photos courtesy Citrus Miami

​Radiance Productions, IlluSions and DJ Private Ryan have united their expertise and passion for Carnival to bring soca lovers a new, premium all-inclusive event, with the debut of Citrus Trinidad 2025.

Described as an “unparalleled tropical experience,” in a joint statement issued by the collaborators on February 18, Citrus peels off at U-Pick Orchard in Chaguaramas on February 26, and will feature an all-star cast of the top soca artists, infused with colourful medley of dishes and drinks.

From 2 pm-8 pm, patrons will be surrounded by swaying bamboo trees and picturesque mountain views, as they immerse in an exciting journey through flavours, sights and sounds of the Caribbean.

Radiance Productions was named best promoter for Miami Carnival 2024, and its own Citrus Miami event was awarded Best Miami Carnival Fete 2024.

On arrival, patrons will be greeted with custom Citrus cups to indulge in premium drinks such as Hennessy Fountain and a Casamigos tequila fountain. There's also a Prosecco bar, cocktail bar, Coca-Cola will offer a variety of soft drinks and Haagen-Daz will have ice cream and sorbets, bursting with vibrant citrus flavours. They also feature a hydrating station overflowing with “fancy water” of locally infused citrus.

Glab Hub will offer makeup touch-ups.

The culinary offerings are a “tantalising ride through the vibrant, bold flavours of the Caribbean, all infused with the zesty essence of citrus,” the release said.

Live entertainment will come from some of the Caribbean’s biggest stars, including reigning Road March champion Mical Teja, Kerwin Dubois, Skinny Fabulous, Nailah Blackman, Trilla G, Lady Lava, Mela Caribe, and others.

Citrus also features top DJs and MCs include Dei Musicale, DJ Ana, Ultra Simmo, Selecta Kerry, Poison, Private Ryan, Tony X, Jus Jay, Patrick the Hype Man, and Kevin Crown.

There will also be several photo-op areas, designed to showcase the natural beauty of the orchard fields, framed by majestic mountain vistas.