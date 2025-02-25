Calypso Fiesta mix

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell hugs a patron and waves for a calypso rendition he approves of at TUCO’s Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 22. - Photos by Innis Francis

With 40 calypsonians performing at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation's (TUCO) Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park, San Fernando, on February 22, patrons had a long evening of entertainment from the artistes as well as creating some of their own amusement among the various posses and friends.

Among the usual elements at the fiesta, the "standard" toilet paper and even paper towel roll greeting of disapproval, signs saying, "Next," "Judges Go Like Dat," and "Kaiso Kaiso," all added to the fare of the "Park" experience which can be joyful for some but painful to others, including some of the artistes who did not make it to the finals of the Calypso Monarch competition on March 2 at the Queen's Park Savannah, of Spain.

Here are some highlights.

