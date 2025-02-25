Absolute madness at WASA

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales -

THE EDITOR: Since the ending of December there has been a very irregular water supply to Mt Hope and environs.

This was initially caused by a mechanical issue at the Valsayn plant. The problem was fixed and then it was not.

For the past two weeks water has been going every day at any hour and coming back at any "old" time. Most times it comes around 2 am and leaves by 5 am – if it comes at all. The water pressure is abysmal.

I found out February 19 that there is a low water-pressure issue at the Valsayn plant caused by a decrease in the water supply coming from the Caroni Arena Dam.

There is no timeline for the resolution of this issue. This is absolute madness.

>

Is it that the water at Caroni Arena did not reach its long-term average during the rainy season, and this is causing distribution issues, although it continues to rain sporadically?

Is sabotage happening at the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) in an election year?

WASA has not said a word about this very serious problem. What is its corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty doing? Why is there zero notification on any of WASA's media platforms?

WASA has five directors for water management services. What are they doing other than collecting fancy salaries every month?

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who is very happy to be photographed "opening pipes," must take a serious look at what is happening under his purview.

Why must WASA's customers be subjected to the sight of a turncock deliberately locking off the water to residents for which they have paid?

I say a very special thank you to WASA's Call Centre customer service representatives. They continue to do an excellent job under pressure. If they do not know the reason for a water problem, they ask you to call back a few hours later. When you do, an answer would be filed on the system. Keep up the great work.

Meanwhile, we await word from WASA's management. Get up and do your jobs, please!

LINUS F DIDIER

>

Mt Hope