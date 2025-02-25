87 German travel agents trained to market Tobago

Cool Runnings, a glass-bottom boat, offers tours to the Buccoo Reef, including the Nylon Pool. -

EIGHT-SEVEN of Germany’s top travel agents have been trained to market the Tobago Beyond Ordinary experience more effectively, as the island seeks to expand its reach in the German market.

The training, hosted in partnership with Condor Airlines, comes on the heels of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) launching the new visittobago.de website.

Condor currently offers a direct flight to Tobago from Frankfurt, Germany.

In a media release on February 25, TTAL said the online training supports ongoing efforts by the agency to strengthen Tobago’s position as a prime travel destination among tourists from the German, Austrian and Swiss markets. It said from the serenity of the island’s unspoilt beaches and natural wonders such as the Japanese Gardens (corals in Speyside) and the world-famous Nylon Pool, to Tobago’s renowned hospitality, diving and rich cultural heritage, the training covered the vast array of authentic experiences and adventures that Tobago offers.

TTAL director of marketing and communications Jason Antoine said: “Tobago is more than just a beach destination, it’s a place where visitors can immerse themselves in vibrant culture, breath-taking nature, world-class diving, and unparalleled hospitality. Through this initiative, we are empowering travel agents to tell the full story of Tobago Beyond Ordinary, inspiring more travellers to explore our hidden gem.”

>

TTAL said it continues to build its global network of travel professionals who can confidently promote destination Tobago, further extending the island’s marketing worldwide.