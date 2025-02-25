4 confirmed dead in shipwreck in Gulf

One of the people rescued alive is being treated at the hospital in Tucipita, Venezuela, after the boat, bound for Trinidad and Tobago, she was travelling in sank early on February 20. -

At least four people, including two children, have been confirmed dead owing to the tragic shipwreck that occurred last week off the coast of Delta Amacuro State, as the Venezuelan government continues its efforts to search for the missing passengers.

Media outlets reported that at least 17 people were rescued on February 20 after the boat capsized en route to Trinidad.

An update on the Venezuelan media outlet Tane Tanae Noticias on February 24 said some of the survivors were still being treated in the public health centres in Pedernales and Tucupita.

The article said governor Lizeta Hernández recently visited survivors in the Tucupita hospital.

Many were suffering from severe dehydration.

"Others of those rescued alive are already with their families at home because their conditions did not warrant hospitalisations," the article said.

The ongoing searches have been extended to the neighbouring states of Sucre and Monagas, which resulted in the body of a girl being found on February 23.

The next day, the search team found the body of an unidentified woman in Guiria (Sucre State). The name “Franceline” was tattooed on one arm. She also had two roses tattooed on one leg.

The ill-fated boat, carrying 25 Venezuelans trying to reach Trinidad illegally, left Tucupita on the night of February 19. Reports are the captain decided to make a stopover in Pedernales, the last landfall between Venezuela and TT.

There, the boat's engines stopped in the middle of the sea and the tide immediately turned the boat over.

Investigations are ongoing.