Xhaiden Darius, 8, is Junior Calypso Monarch 2025

Photo by Mya Quamie

Eight-year-old Xhaiden Darius is the National Junior Calypso Monarch 2025.

The son of 2023 Calypso Queen Tameika Darius, he was the youngest competitor among the 16 finalists.



Xhaiden gave an electrifying performance at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 24,

singing Calypso Will Survive, written by veteran calypsonian King Luta (Morel Peters). The lyrics captured the calypso prodigy’s commitment to sustaining the artform.

The youngster shares the same birthdate as Lord Kitchener.

This win comes less than two weeks after the Savonetta Primary School student won the primary school segment of the 2025 South Junior Calypso competition on February 13.

