'Pres' Chaguanas aim for SSCL title

Presentation College Chagunas batsman Darreus Batoosingh looks to play a shot during the Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership I match, against Fatima College, on February 4, 2025, at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRESENTATION College Chaguanas can seal the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premier division 50-over title on February 25, but will need some help from second-placed St Mary's College in round seven.

With three rounds remaining, "Pres" need a victory against St Benedict's, with accompanying bonus points, while also hoping for St Mary's demise, to clinch the crown for a second consecutive year.

Presentation have been flawless this season, winning six times in as many matches.

Presentation will be favourites against ninth-placed St Benedict's College at the former's school ground. One scenario which will hand "Pres" the crown is if they earn 19 points or a maximum of 20 points, and St Mary's get five points or less in their match against Hillview College at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado.

Presentation coach Kellman Kowlessar is pleased his players have been able to play at a high level despite losing key personnel.

"We would have lost our captain, Justin Jaggesar, and a couple of our senior guys last year."

Months of preparation has augured well for the team, said Kowlessar. "This year we were able to gel early in terms of practice. We started practice (in) early October and the team started to gel early and we started to build around the new captain Luke Ali, and Fareez Ali playing a senior role as well in the team.

"That would have helped a lot because we have a lot of new faces that would have come in."

Kowlessar said the supporting staff has been instrumental to the team's unbeaten run, which includes assistant coach Keith Joseph.

"I think the manager, Mr (Roland) Hosein, and the school (have led to the strong season). He would have done an excellent job in terms of pre-preparation. As manager, he would have done most of the planning...we are well organised.

"We take it as it comes, one game at a time. We are not looking beyond St Benedict's right now...I think that mentality at the start of the season (has benefited us)."

Kowlessar said his players have the ability, but improving on shot selection and executing plans will ensure his cricketers see results.

At the other end of the table, a few teams are trying to avoid relegation. The bottom two teams at the end of the season will be demoted to the championship division. Eighth-placed Fatima College, ninth-placed St Benedict's and tenth-placed Toco Secondary are only separated by 16 points. The three teams will be desperate for victories in round seven.

Fatima face seventh-placed Presentation College, San Fernando at Union Hall grounds and Toco Secondary play fifth-placed Vishnu Boys' Hindu College at Bamboo.

The other match on February 25 is expected to be a competitive showdown betweeen third-placed Naparima College and fourth-placed ASJA Boys' College, San Fernando, at the Naparima Ground.

