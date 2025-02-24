Penal man, 60, found dead in river

- File photo

THE body of a 60-year-old man from Penal was fished out of a river over the weekend after another man allegedly beat him.

Dead is Lucky “Pam” Jagdeo of Ramnarine Trace in San Francique.

Reports are that he was seen liming with a group of people on the afternoon of February 23 near a bar in the area.

Relatives who live nearby were told someone was beating Jagdeo, and immediately went to check on him, but when they arrived, they learnt his body was in a nearby river.

Penal police and other officers from South Western Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded and gathered evidence.

A man is assisting with the investigations.