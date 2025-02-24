Man's body found with chop wounds in La Romaine

- File photo

THE body of a man was found on the roadside with multiple wounds over the weekend at Dumfries Road in La Romaine.

The victim, Zaid Mohammed, 31, lived at Pond Street in La Romaine.

His body was found with several chop wounds around 10. 30 pm on February 23.

Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were notified and responded.

Investigations are ongoing.

