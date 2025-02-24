Missing La Brea teenager found

- File photo

A 13-year-old La Brea teenager who was reported missing on February 23 has been found.

Newsday understands Brighton Anglican Primary School student Dimitri Joefield, 13, was found at Otaheite Bay, South Oropouche.

Joefield's mother reported him missing at the La Brea Police Station after receiving a call from her sister, who was taking care of him, to say he had disappeared.

She told police she last saw him in bed around 2 am when she left for work as a vendor, leaving him in her sister's care, but her sister called her an hour later saying Joefield was missing.