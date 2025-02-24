Katzenjammers secures hattrick at medium-band finals

Defending champions Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra during their performance on February 16 in the Panorama medium-band semis at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy the THA

They promised they would do it. And they did. Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra secured its hattrick in the national médium conventional band competition at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago.

The results were announced around 12.15 am on February 24. Playing in position number two, the band from Black Rock delivered an electrifying performance to the Mighty Sparrow's Lying Excuses before a capacity audience whichi included Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe Lewis and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Katzenjammers received 281 points. Pan Elders came in second with 279 points while Pamberi and Couva Joylanders tied for third place with Too Own Way and Cut The Bush respectively. The bands scored 275 points.