Guyana's Terry Gajraj, Trinidad and Tobago's Mau Brothers jam at Chutney Soca final

Guyanese singer Terry Gajraj is the wildcard in the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) finals. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The age-old debate over Trinidad’s curried chicken or Guyana’s chicken curry has sparked countless discussions and the occasional friendly rivalry.

On March 1, Guyanese singer Terry Gajraj is set to shift the focus with a performance that will celebrate the rich cultural ties between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Gajraj, who is the "wildcard" in Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) finals, will bring his signature energy and cross-cultural fusion to the competition with Jam Session – a collaboration with the dynamic soca artistes Mau Brothers – twins Richard and Ricky Mau.

Jam Session is the brainchild of the brothers who aimed to create a track that seamlessly blends the musical and cultural influences of both nations.

The Mau Brothers, who are based in Brooklyn, New York, have been promoting TT's music for approximately 28 years, but took seven-year plus hiatus. They returned to the industry in 2023.

On working with Gajraj, Richard said, “It was a great pleasure and an honour to work with someone like him. He is one of the humblest persons I have ever worked with.”

Ricky echoed the sentiments, adding, “There were no challenges in recording the song. It was a real pleasure working with Terry. The creative process was so easy.”

The brothers' skills range from performing on pan, songwriting, composing and recording. One of their earliest hits, National Flag, was released in 1998 when they were part of Xtatik and the Mad Bull Crew. Since their return, they have made tracks like Party Feteing Bacchanal (2023) and Start It (2024). When Fete was Fete is their other song for 2025.

They said their love for both chutney and soca music inspired Jam Session.

“The inspiration that it gives us as entertainers, being able to fuse the two genres of music…we hope that it can send a message of true love and unity to everyone.”

Ricky emphasised the significance of the collaboration for the future of chutney soca.

“It is two different parties that came together that never knew each other personally and decided to do a project like this, and the results are exceptional.”

Gajraj, known for his iconic Guyana Baboo, was the perfect choice, they said.

“We wanted a song about unity – uniting Trinidad and Guyana (curried chicken/chicken curry), uniting the Afro with the Indo cultures, and I think we did that with this song – blending steelpan with the tassa,” Gajraj said.

For him, this was both a new challenge and an opportunity to showcase the unifying power of chutney soca music.

“The creative process was a little different from my usual style and I must say I was really happy with the outcome. All credit to the Mau Brothers; they had the concept, and I just delivered what I wanted.”

For five decades, Gajraj has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, including in India and the UK but his entry into the CSM final came as a surprise even to him. He was granted a wildcard entry, an automatic ticket to the finals, as a result of the Mau Brothers’ submission of Jam Session.

“Honestly, I did not expect it, and I’m not the one who entered the song. It was the Mau Brothers, so all thanks to them,” he admitted.

Gajraj said he is fully prepared to make a mark in the competition.

“I cannot wait to perform this song live for the finals of CSM. I think it will be truly spectacular, and we are planning a winning performance, taking no chances. We want to check all the boxes for all the criteria and make sure we meet and exceed those criteria,” he said confidently.

He emphasised the importance of representation, particularly as the only Guyanese in the finals.

“The Guyana flag has a lot of colours, and obviously, I am looking to have Guyana represented on the stage. We’re going to bring some beautiful variety, blending the cultures together, and I think the fans are the ones who will be captivated…they are the ones who will benefit from such a unifying performance. We want to do a beautiful performance that would certainly keep the fans locked in and proud.”

He said there is no greater honour than sharing the stage with some of the top chutney soca artistes.

The Mau Brothers too, expressed excitement about the opportunity. Ricky said, “It is an honour and a privilege to be part of such a prestigious event – it is going to do a lot for our career. The world is watching, and we look forward to the grand final, as it means a whole lot to both the Mau Brothers and Terry Gajraj.”

Asked about his 50 years in music and 30 years of Guyana Baboo, Gajraj described the experience as “surreal.”

“It feels like a dream – I can’t believe it. When I first started, all I ever wanted was to record just one song, to have one track on record to make my family proud. I never expected it to have such an impact.

“Back in the day, with LPs (long playing records) and cassettes, Guyana Baboo was on Side B – and we never imagined it would become a hit. We recorded it in a tiny apartment studio (with Trinidadians Derek De Souza as engineer and musician Brian Chaitoo) by working eight songs in one night, from midnight until about five in the morning, despite constant interruptions from nearby train tracks. Fast forward 30 years, I’m incredibly grateful that Guyana Baboo has taken me around the world, including a sold-out 30th anniversary concert in New York.”

Jam Session was mixed and mastered by Zaheer Khan (Big Rich) of Pungalunks Factory. Khan, who has done hundreds of songs said of the production, “Both voices blended well and with both artistes being such humble souls, there is a peace, love and unity vibes that makes the track infectious.”

As chutney soca continues to grow globally, Gajraj remains committed to pushing it forward and hopes to expand even further. “Every year, I try to take chutney soca music to different states, to a different country, and hopefully, this year, I can do South Africa and a few other countries.”

As for the Mau Brothers, despite being based in New York, they maintain strong ties to TT’s Carnival, participating every year. While most of their performances have been overseas, they are set to perform alongside Gajraj in Guyana also.

To his fans, Gajraj says, “There is no me without you – you are the guys who make me who I am – Terry Gajraj, the Guyana Baboo, and for that, I am eternally grateful.