Government bond delisted

The Central Bank building on Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

The HO62 government bond has been delisted from the TT Stock Exchange (TTSE), effective February 24.

In a market notice on February 21, the TTSE said the bond has a face value of $559.2 million. It was issued in 2013 and matured in 2023.

Delisting occurs when a stock is removed from the stock exchange. The removal can either be mandatory or voluntary.

Government bonds are usually instruments used by governments to borrow money.

According to the Central Bank, government bonds are one of the more secure types of investments available as "there is a very low likelihood that the government would not pay."

>

During the bond's life, the government pays interest to bondholders and the principal amount borrowed is returned when the facility matures.