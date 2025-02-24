Carrington finds The Key to THA calypso success

THA Division of Community development's Javon Carrington and TT Electricity Commission’s Keyler Whitlock-St Hillaire, centre, won the THA inter-department carnival calypso and personality titles on February 20 at Parade Grounds, Bacolet. - Photo by Visual Styles

THE THA Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport has retained the top spot in the calypso segment of the THA inter-department carnival competition, held on February 20 at Parade Grounds, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago.

At the competition, themed Retro 1960, there was energy, non-stop vibes and unforgettable performances as the contestants vied for the coveted title.

Javon Carrington took the crown with The Key, written by last year's winner Gary Baptiste. He won $8,000 and also copped the award for best social/political commentary.

As patrons awaited the results, soca artistes Jaiga, Lyrikal and Coutain delighted the audience with classic and current hits.

Carington, a sports development officer, who hails from Carnbee, spoke with Newsday following his win.

“I’m extremely humbled by this victory. It is definitely fulfilling to come away with the title knowing that there were so many good performances in the competition.

“I never approach anything with a defeated mindset, so it is not that I would have gone into it with any level of arrogance or anything like that, but I was confident that with the practice and the guidance that I would have got from Baptiste and the team, the band, the back-up singers, I always had in my mind that I had a good shot at taking the talent competition.”

His song, he said, was based on the April 2024 fiasco between Minister of Sports and Community Development and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and then Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Terrance Baynes.

“She (Cudjoe-Lewis) would have requested access to the Black Rock Community Centre and he (Baynes) would have denied her.”

A gym instructor during his part-time hours, he said singing calypso was definitely out of his comfort zone.

“My mum would have asked me if this was ever on my bucket list and nowhere was it ever on my bucket list. However, every new experience I try to approach it with the mindset to just have fun, enjoy the ride. It was a fun ride – it was definitely a fun ride.”

He thanked stakeholders in his division for helping him prepare and for their words of encouragement.

“It was a team effort. From the composition being written by Gary, the administrator at our division – my team was the absolute best. All I had to do was learn the words and execute on the night.”

He urged would-be contestants to be cautious about their choice of songs.

“Make sure you have a topic that you’re comfortable with. It was a pre-requisite that I was not going to be singing any smut; it had to be something with wit, a nice play on words. I was not going to be comfortable going up there and singing smut. Make sure you’re surrounded by a great team and again, just have fun.”

In second place with 248 points was Darius Reid representing Office of the Prime Minister – Central Administrative Services (CAST), followed by the THA Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy’s Kasel Campbell settling for the third spot with 240 points. Campbell also walked away with a special prize for best road-march-type calypso.

In the personality competition, the TT Electricity Commission’s (T&TEC) Keyler Whitlock-St Hillaire walked away with the crown and $9,000, having garnered 486 points.

Whitlock-St Hillaire said, “What I feel mostly is humbled to be selected as this year’s recipient. I didn't know what the outcome would be, honestly, but what I knew is the efforts and attention to detail my team and I put into my talent, costume, even to the concept from beginning and ensuring that we stuck to theme throughout. My greatest desire was that the execution of it would be dynamic, and the intentions would be clearly understood, received and rewarded accordingly,” she said.

She also took the prize for best carnival costume.

Her piece titled Queen Captain Sailor: The Course Is Hers was conceptualised by her brother Keylon Whitlock and wrought and crafted by Roger Hicks.

“Our penultimate aim was to create a piece that would be reminiscent of our late grandfather Wilton "Flinky" Nancis's contribution to mas in his years. One that ensured his legacy was well represented.”

The piece, she said, accents nautical details and pays tribute to the rich tradition of the fancy sailor, blending history with her own free spiritedness.

The T&TEC clerk said the only challenge was finding confidence to express herself publicly as she is someone who does not like the spotlight.

“I had to create an alter ego because, on a regular day, a competition in front of thousands of people is not the place you would normally find me. Other than that, the process was mostly time consuming. Also, because the group contestants were a friendly batch, the camaraderie made it easier and something to look forward to – clean competition.”

During the year of her reign, she said her aim is to work along with the relevant bodies to encourage and support conversations and initiatives surrounding mas and the rich history of Carnival, as the art form seems to be fading on the island.

“The goal would be to reignite interest, preserve traditions, and celebrate the cultural depth of our heritage."

Last year's winner, the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, settled for the second spot as its representative John Chapman got 471 points. The THA Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport’s Kimika Forbes was third with 471 points. Chapman also secured the prize for best talent.

The curtains were brought down on the show shortly after 4am, with the crowd calling for more. Some patrons were heard saying they would not be attending work that day.