BP names Trinidadian Jones-Hunte as regional VP

Danielle Jones-Hunte. - Photo courtesy Danielle Jones-Hunte

Trinidad and Tobago’s Danielle Jones-Hunte has been appointed BP’s vice-president of communications and external affairs for the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

The announcement was made today in a press release on behalf of the company. Jones-Hunte will lead BP’s regional communications strategy and report to Nader Zaki, CEO of BP’s Mena business, effective March 1.

She will be based in Oman.

Jones-Hunte has over 15 years of experience in energy, finance and public relations, having worked in international markets, including London, Mumbai and Washington, DC.

She has been involved in high-level corporate transactions, crisis communications and brand development for major events like the Olympics.

Jones-Hunte said, “Leadership is about listening and continuous learning. Every challenge presents an opportunity to build meaningful relationships and drive strategic success.”

The release noted that Jones-Hunte began her career at the Unit Trust Corporation, where she learned the value of strategic networking and stakeholder engagement.

She has since developed expertise working with governments, investors, and industry leaders.

She is a certified executive coach with a leadership certificate from Stanford University.

She also mentors professionals, supports global sustainability initiatives, and advocates for diversity and inclusion.

Jones-Hunte has a bachelor’s degree in environmental management from Florida International University and a master’s in communication and culture from Howard University.

BP said the appointment aligns with its strategic priorities in the Mena region, as the company seeks to enhance its external affairs and communications.