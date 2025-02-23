Yung Bredda raises roof at Calypso Fiesta

Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) makes his Calypso Fiesta debut with his song, We Rise, at Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 22. - Photo by Innis Franics

IF the response of the audience is to be judged as the marker for ascension in the Calypso Monarch competition, then Yung Bredda's (Akhenathon Lewis) place is more than secured.

Minutes before he graced the Calypso Fiesta stage at Skinner Park, San Fernando, in position number nine, in anticipation of his performance, the crowd starting cheering and surged forward with banners declaring "Big Yard" and "Big Tune."

Many patrons danced and sang along with him from beginning to end.

The zess artiste, who has been dominating the airwaves and Carnival fetes with his infectious The Greatest Bend Over, showed his versatility as he sang his debut calypso, seeking a spot in Dimanche Gras.

If encores were allowed, he would have been called back to the stage, as the crowd could not get enough of him.

After his commanding performance of We Rise, an anthem of his success as well as for the cleansing of the nation, he said he was grateful for the response.

Although he felt like a king, he said, he had to remain grounded, a value instilled in him by his mother, who was absent from his big entry in the fiesta, as she was spending time with his daughter, who was celebrating her birthday on February 22.

He said calypso was his foundation, and he was big on foundation.

Yung Bredda was among 40 calypsonians who competed for a space in the finals to be held at Dimanche Gras, Queen's Park Savannah on March 2.

The show got off to a late start, some 45 minutes after the scheduled 2 pm opening.

After having to endure the scorching sun for so long, calypso lovers were further incensed when three guest artistes were brought on before the start of the show.

Former queen Tameika Darius, who performed a soulful version of GB's Calypso Rising, a fitting tribute to where calypso has reach ed,was given a warm welcome.

However, the second guest artiste, Banjela was given toilet paper. Brother Mudada also got a lukewarm welcome.

The competitive element began with Jalani Kojo, also known as "Lani K," in position number one with a moving calypso about a death-row prisoner and his repentance. He set the bar high.

Lani K is the son of Twiggy (Ann Marie Parks Kojo), who sang in position ten her powerful calypso 65 and Still Relevant. She demonstrated some young moves as she took off her overcoat to reveal a silver onesie and a body that was still able.

Commendable performances also came from first-timer Rivaldo London, who is seeking to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Ronaldo London, who won in 2019.

Ta'Zyah O'Connor, the 2023 monarch, proved he was not a one-hit monarch, as he demonstrated his maturity with a song called Kaiso to D World.

Independent senator Helon Francis, another former monarch, was also a crowd favourite with his To Whom It May Be.

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation president Ainsley King said this year's competition had one of the best complement of performers, and the judges' task of selecting the ten finalists would not be easy.

This year has seen an unprecedented number of newcomers, who all performed admirably.

Qualifying contenders will come up against reigning monarch Machel Montano for a $1 million purse.