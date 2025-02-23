Yannick Ottley grabs 12-wicket haul as Clarke Road whip Merry Boys

Yannick Ottley -

CLARKE Road United, Bess Motors Marchin Patriots and Profilbau Victoria United all grabbed outright wins when round four of the TT Cricket Board Premiership I National League season concluded on February 23.

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground, Penal, Clarke Road completed an emphatic ten-wicket victory against Merry Boys as left-arm spinner Yannick Ottley grabbed a 12-wicket haul.

On day one, Ottley had magical figures of six for seven as Merry Boys were bowled out for just 112. Clarke Road got to 279 for seven at the end of day one, with veteran opening batsman Nicholas Sookdeosingh slamming 149. Clarke Road eventually declared at 309 for seven, with Ottley taking five for 45 in the second innings to help bowl out Merry Boys for 201. Clarke Road were set a facile five-run target, which they needed just five balls to achieve.

In Charlieville, the second-placed Marchin closed the gap on leaders and reigning champs Central Sports when they defeated Prisons by nine wickets.

Marchin held a 53-run lead after day one as they had a strong start to their innings after dismissing the opposition for 191. Batting at number seven, skipper Adrian Ali (100 off 93 balls) led the way for Marchin as he shared in a 143-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Rajeev Ramnath (73) which eventually propelled their team to 310 for nine declared.

Ricky Jaipaul and Kashtri Singh then took five wickets apiece for Marchin as Prisons were bowled out for 133 in their second innings. Set 15 for the victory, Marchin lost one wicket as they cruised home.

In Barrackpore, Victoria got an exciting six-wicket win against Preysal when they chased down a big 317-run target. After Preysal declared on 300 for seven in their second innings, Marcelle Jones was instrumental for Victoria in the chase as he blasted 173 not out to push his team to a winning score of 322 for four.

Elsewhere, Central Sports had their three-game winning streak halted when they drew with Queen's Park Cricket Club who snatched first-innings points at Invaders Recreation Ground, Felicity on the back of a six-wicket haul from Sunil Narine.

At Syne Village, Penal, PowerGen could only manage first-innings points after Yorkshire put up a fighting effort with the bat in the second innings.

The TTCB Premiership will go on a break for Carnival, with action set to resume with the T20 Festival on March 6.

Summarised Scores:

MERRYBOYS: 112 (Ryan Ramasray 70; Yannick Ottley 6/7, Jonathan WIlliams 2/12) & 201 (R Ramsaray 47, Gerard Chin 40; Y Ottley 5/45, Mark Deyal 2/57) vs CLARKE ROAD 309/7 declared (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 149, J Williams 29 not out; Rakesh Seecharan 3/59) & 5/0. Clarke Road won by ten wickets.

PRISONS: 191 (Rickson Maniram 52, Jerve Cummings 47, Javed Boodram 35; Rajeev Ramnath 3/24, Kashtri Singh 3/46) & 133 (J Cummings 35, Zackurrie Raghoonath 25; Ricky Jaipaul 5/48, K Singh 5/49) vs BESS MOTORS MARCHIN PATRIOTS 310/9 declared (Adrian Ali 100, Rajeev Ramnath 73; Ramesh Brijlal 5/79, Javed Boodram 2/50) & 15/1. Patriots won by nine wickets.

PREYSAL SPORTS: 163 (Jason Batson 33, Aaron Bankay 32; Avinash Mahibirsingh 5/60, Jovan Ali 4/44) & 300/7 declared (Jason Batson 103, Aaron Bankay 82; Damion Joachim 3/63, J Ali 2/93) vs VICTORIA UNITED: 147 (D Joachim 46; Justyn Gangoo 4/32, Matthew Patrick 3/22) & 322/4 (Marcelle Jones 173 not out, Akshaya Persaud 81; Nathaniel McDavid 2/74). Victoria won by six wickets.

QPCC: 222 (Darren Bravo 67, Kyle Ramdoo 39; Imran Khan 4/30, Derone Davis 2/23) & 335/4 (Jyd Goolie 100 not out, K Ramdoo 48; I Khan 2/34) vs CENTRAL SPORTS: 214 (Kamil Pooran 104; Sunil Narine 6/46, Bryan Charles 3/82). Match drawn, QPCC win on first innings.

YORKSHIRE 134 (Ziggy Levi 43, Brian Christmas 32; Nicholas Ali 4/28, Shaaron Lewis 3/32) & 225 (B Christmas 70, Aadian Racha 52 not out; Nicholas Ali 4/53, Uthman Muhammad 2/32) vs POWERGEN 212 (Akiel Cooper 68, N Ali 43; Ziggy Levi 6/79, Ethan Gibson 2/5) & 78/1 (Daniel Williams 39 not out, Cephas Cooper 34). Match drawn, PowerGen won on first innings.