What's with UWI's MPA programme?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I requested a follow-up with the Ministry of Public Administration about the UWI's Master of Public Administration (MPA) programme and, lo and behold, the West Indies Group of University Teachers got a six per cent settlement.

But what about the programme? When is teaching going to actually start? I ask this because I note the announcement by the ministry for registration of cohort two. When is the first cohort going to get started? Is UWI registering many cohorts and then starting? So then why not register all at once and close off, so the staff wouldn't be overwhelmed?

Is is that I wasn't selected in the first cohort and didn't know the programme is in full swing? You see, I suspect this is just another election gimmick, a charade aimed at public servants, therefore its being dragged on, made to look like the government is doing something, so vote for the governing party.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas

