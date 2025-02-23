Warren Gill officiating at Euro Martial Arts Champs

IMMAF head of development director Dr Andrew Moshanov, left, and Warren Gill of TT share a light moment. -

DAVID SCARLETT

Technical director of the TT Mixed Martial Arts Federation (TTMMAF) Warren Gill is currently representing the Caribbean as a referee at the 2025 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

He is officiating in the European youth, junior and senior tournaments at the Championships.

In a media release by the TTMMAF on February 17, president of the TTMMAF Jason Fraser, said, “We are very proud of Warren Gill as it is not easy to be an official at the highest level. Only top quality referees attend these championships and, to be selected to be an official one must be an accredited, certified official under the IMMAF. We are definitely looking forward to producing more officials in 2025.”

Gill has previously officiated at the 2023 Pan-American Championships (Colombia), the 2023 World Championships (Albania), the 2024 Pan-American Championships (Mexico), the 2024 World Championships (Uzbekistan), and the 2024 World Youth Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The TTMMAF is the only recognised body in TT under the IMMAF. They continue to champion excellence in every aspect of amateur MMA locally and internationally.

At the 2024 World Youth Championships in Abu Dhabi, TT’s Alyssa Adams created history by earning bronze in the country’s first appearance at the tournament.

Fraser also said, in his media release, that in 2025, the TTMMAF is planning to take a strong youth team that has been in camp since January to this year’s World Youth Championship, which would, again, be hosted in Abu Dhabi. He is expecting stronger performances in TT’s second challenge on the world stage.