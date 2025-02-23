Slow start to Marabella Kiddies mas

Young masqueraders enjoyed parading their fancy costumes from the band Bakken, with the presentation Dem Carnival In We Carnival by Sparks Legacy during Marabella Kiddies Carnival parade of bands at Southern Main Road, Marabella, on February 23. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE 2025 Marabella Children's Carnival got off to a slow start on February 25.

The event was scheduled to begin at 1 pm but started around 1.30 pm.

A total of 15 children's bands were scheduled to parade before judges of the Marabella Festival Council along the Southern Main Road from the Marabella Roundabout to Awardy's Hardware.

Despite the hot weather, the young masqueraders and their parents were up to the challenge.

Parents were seen hastily adding finishing touches to their children's costumes before they went to join their bands.

The colourful costumes portrayed characters such as Red Indians, clowns, flowers and forest creatures.

Among the early bands to cross in front of the judges were Carnivog International Kids, Karnival Kiddies and June Andrews, Anton Duncan & Associates' "Colours of the Commanche Tribe."

There was a large police presence along the route to ensure security of masqueraders and spectators.

Vendors were also out, selling food, beverages and items such as masks and horns.

Some spectators brought folding chairs and took positions along the parade route to watch the bands.

In addition to the deejays on site, members of the Southern Marine Steel Orchestra provided the sweet sounds of steel pan to entertain masqueraders and spectators.

Activities increased later in the evening.