Shurwayne Winchester's parents die hours apart

Soca star Shurwayne Winchester has lost both his parents after they died hours apart between February 22-23.

A media release by his publicist Aba Luke from Etcetera The Company said, “It is with tremendous sadness that I announce the passing of Shurwayne Winchester’s both parents, one day after the other.”

Luke said despite the deaths, Winchester continues to meet his Carnival commitments.

“Despite this unfortunate circumstance, (Shurwayne) managed to host and entertain his audience at Addiction - The Breakfast All Inclusive In Arima, in the early hours of this morning.”

The release added, “At this time, Shurwayne and his family, thank his supporters, colleagues across the industry, and all else, for their well wishes and condolences.”

Luke asked the public to give Winchester and his family privacy as they continue to grieve.

“On behalf of the family, we request privacy for the accommodation of all necessary plans at this time.”

Newsday understands Winchester is said to be surrounded by his team and his family in the immediate aftermath.

Sources say he is dealing with the deaths by trying to “keep as busy as possible.”

Winchester, 51, is a two-time Road March winner having won back-to-back-titles in 2004 and 2005.

The next year he earned a clean sweep in the Soca Monarch competition winning both the Power and Groovy Soca titles.