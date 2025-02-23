Reigning calypso queen finds strength in humour

Sonia "Singing Sonia" Francis performs The Weaker Sex National Women’s Action Committee’s (NWAC) Calypso Queen competition, at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on February 9. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Reigning National Women’s Action Committee’s (NWAC) Calypso Queen Sonia "Singing Sonia" Francis believes nothing happens by chance, and puts her trust in God's timing.

After a 33-year gap, she reclaimed the title at Queen's Hall in Port of Spain, on February 9.

Francis' 2025 song, The Weaker Sex, speaks about the "superiority complex" that men around the world hold.

Her lyrics cleverly poke fun at men's sexual shortcomings, employing literary devices to highlight these flaws with humour and wit.

She told WMN the song was written by Christophe Grant, to whom she gave full creative freedom.

>

"Last year I told him I wanted a song like that and he told me he had something put away.

"He didn't have the whole song, just a verse and chorus. He then put it together especially for me because I was wanted to sing something like that."

Francis said every year she produces great music, and credits her persistence as a singer for her success in winning the title after so long.

"It felt great winning again after such a long time.

"It showed that perseverance is the key and one should never give up."

Francis started singing in 1982 as a student at St Dominic RC School, where she took part in the school's competition and placed first. She then entered the junior calypso monarch and placed second.

In 1992, the former Morvant/Laventille Junior Secondary and St Augustine Senior Comprehensive student won her first National Calypso Queen competition with a song called Professional Advice, also known as Shadow's Advice.

During her performance she wore a half-black, half-white outfit, impersonating the late Winston "The Mighty Shadow" Bailey, who also co-authored the song.

>

But although her stage name is Singing Sonia, throughout her career she has also been known by another name.

"After impersonating the Mighty Shadow, I imitated other artiste and got the name, the Queen of Impersonation."

Among the other artistes she has impersonated are Neil "Iwer" George, Austin "Superblue" Lyons, the late Winston "Stalin" Bailey, and Winston "Gypsy" Peters.

Also, in 2020, she performed a song called Welcome to Chinatown, wearing authentic Chinese clothing and showcasing her impersonation skills.

The song's storyline centred around vendors on Charlotte Street who were frustrated by the Chinese decorations and the installation of a Welcome to Chinatown sign on the street.

Francis said there were several Trinidadians to whom the street could have been renamed, such as musicians and composers Duvone Stewart and the late Jit Samaroo, who both arranged for the bp Renegades, whose panyard is also located on the street. In 2023, a portion of Charlotte Street was renamed Renegades Way.

Francis understands where her strengths lie in the calypso world – humourous songs.

"I always do well with those."

She has performed in calypso tents across the US, including Brooklyn's Kaiso House in New York, as well as in Miami, Canada and in the Caribbean.

>

"This has helped my creative process evolve immensely.

"I got a lot of experience and met a lot of artiste like Ace Cannon and Anita Baker and other international artiste."

Francis said her all-time favourite artist is Michael Jackson, but credits the compositions of Shadow, Grant, and Dennis Williams (Merchant) as key sources of inspiration.

And what is her take on being a woman in the calypso industry?

"My song the The Weaker Sex talks about this. Society always looks at men as the superior over women.

"We have proven ourselves over the years. We've had two women presidents and many women winning the National Calypso Monarch."

She said women have changed from the traditional "housewife" to "career-driven" people.

Asked on her advice for younger women getting into the industry, she said, "Persevere! Do not feel inferior by negative talk that anyone is giving them.

"People around always try to break you down and they don't like to see people succeed."

>

She urged them to be positive in life and trust in God in order to succeed.

As for her goals for the rest of the season, Francis said, "I am going to try my best to push the song as far as it can go."