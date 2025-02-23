Police: 'No truth to missing laptop report'

Randall Hector was killed on January 31. -

THE POLICE have denied claims that a laptop linked to the investigation into the murder of attorney Randall Hector is missing.

In a statement on February 23, the police refuted a report published in another newspaper the same day, which suggested that the device, removed from Hector’s home after his death, is unaccounted for.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) wishes to address claims made in a recent article in the Sunday Express titled ‘Missing Laptop Mystery in Hector’s Murder.’

The TTPS is refuting these claims of a missing laptop.

“The investigation into the murder of Randall Hector is being actively pursued by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.”

The statement advised the public to rely on official statements from their corporate communications unit for updates.

Hector, a former legal director for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) and a special prosecutor, was murdered on December 31, outside the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain, after a New Year’s Eve service in which he delivered a sermon.

Witnesses reported that Hector, along with his family, was ambushed as he walked to his vehicle.

He was shot multiple times by gunmen in a black SUV and a Nissan B15. Investigators have described the attack as a well-co-ordinated assassination.

The Sunday Express report raised concerns that a laptop, removed from Hector’s home in the days after his murder by SSA personnel, may have gone missing.

The police contradicted this claim but did not share any further information.

The Express reported that sources familiar with the investigation had indicated that the laptop may hold crucial evidence that could assist in solving the case.

Newsday has not yet reached Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin for comment.