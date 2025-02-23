Paria diving tragedy survivor: Vote against Young, PNM

Some of the people who joined the Paria Justice Committee to commemorate the third anniversary of the Paria diving tragedy which claimed the lives of Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban at Point-a-Pierre on February 22. - Innis Francis

CHRISTOPHER Boodram, the lone survivor of the Paria diving tragedy, has called on the population to vote against Energy Minister Stuart Young and the PNM in this year's general election.

He made the call at a rally outside of Heritage Petroleum's administrative building in Pointe-a-Pierre on February 22, in commemoration of the third anniversary of the incident.

On February 25, 2022, Boodram, together with co-workers Rishi Nagassar, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jnr, were repairing a 30-inch pipeline at Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility when they were sucked into it.

Only Boodram managed to get out alive.

Struggling to contain his emotions as he read a prepared statement on his cell phone, Boodram began by saying he was not a member of any political party but was critical of the government and praised the opposition.

"For the past three years, it has been replaying in my mind. Over and over again, what could I have done differently to save my brothers."

After he emerged from the pipeline, Boodram said he promised Nagassar, Ali Jnr, Henry and Henry to return with help to get them out.

He repeated his concerns about why Paria did not allow anyone to launch a rescue mission after he came out.

Boodram recalled coming out of the pipeline battered and bruised, covered in oil and unable to see very well.

"So it would stand to reason that a competent diver could have easily gone in and made the rescue."

Boodram added, "At the time I came out, there were a few competent divers (on-site)."

He repeated UNC condemnations of the closure of state oil company Petrotrin in November 2018 and questions about Paria's profitability.

"So my brothers we were sacrificed to make the government look good."

Boodram was a member of the Paria Justice Committee that met with acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin on February 20 to discuss the police investigation to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to charge any person or entity with manslaughter by gross negligence.

Last July, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, instructed then CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher to initiate that investigation.

Boodram said Benjamin told the committee that evidence from the Paria Commission of Enquiry (CoE) cannot be used and the police are looking overseas to find a diving specialist.

In its report, the CoE said there was not a strong enough case to prosecute any individual, but the law allowed for a corporation to be charged with manslaughter.

He added only attorneys benefited from the CoE.

He repeated the UNC's criticisms of the PNM's nine-year tenure in government.

Boodram said, "For me it's simple. The code is yellow."

The UNC first used this phrase in its 2023 local government election campaign.

"It may not be guaranteed but I am sure life would be better than living under the PNM led by Stuart Young."

Last December, the Prime Minister confirmed he will retire from electoral politics before the next election.

Young has been selected by the PNM to succeed Dr Rowley as prime minister.

At a recent UNC screening in Chaguanas, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said he had Boodram's endorsement.

Kazim Ali, Ali Jnr's father, the owner of LMCS which was contracted by Paria, said only the UNC has been supporting the divers' families.

Ali was also critical of Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday, describing her as "our new saviour."

"She didn't see it fit to come to us."

Vanessa Kussie, Nagassar's widow, also thanked the UNC for supporting the divers' families.

Kussie, now a UNC councillor at the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, said, "The only person who came to my home and hugged me and my children as her own, cried together, mother to mother was Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar."

She added, "These are the people who stood at my side."

Kussie said her children still ask her "When is daddy coming home."

Salisha Kurban, Fyzal Kurban's widow, supported comments made by other speakers about nothing being done to rescue the divers.