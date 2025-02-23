Nine swimmers earn double wins on night three of Long Course Champs

Marlins swim club’s Zachary Anthony. (FILE) - Lincoln Holder

Nine swimmers splashed to double-wins on night three of the Aquatic Association of TT (ASATT) National Long Course Age Group Championship which continued at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on February 21.

Marlins’ Marena Martinez and Zahara and Zachary Anthony, Flying Fish’s Shian Griffith, RWB’s Toni Rae Yates, Tidal Wave’s Aiden Nixon, RWB’s Tyla Ho A Shu, AEZ’s Amari Ash and Blue Lightning’s Zalayhar Lewis were all victorious twice.

Martinez splashed to a win in the 13-14 girls' 100m breast in 1.31.65 while also capturing the 200m fly in 2.45.10.

Zahara won the first event of the night, topping the 11-12 girls’ 100m freestyle in one minute and five seconds flat. She then won the 200m butterfly in three minutes and 9.59 seconds (3.09.59).

Zachary touched the wall first in the 15-17 100m free in 52.22s while Flying Fish’s Evan Gillard Bruce (52.41s) was second, both recording Carifta B times. And in the 200m fly, Zachary (2.14.22) led a Marlins sweep with Marcus Alexander (2.28.67) and Isaiah Alexander (2.34.43) rounding the top three respectively.

Griffith triumphed in the 13-14 boys’ 100m free in 58.73s, over half-second faster than runner-up Zion Applewhite (59.33s) of Marlins. He was also first to touch the wall in the 50m backstroke, in a Carifta B time of 29.66s.

In the 15-17 girls 100m free, Yates won in 1.01.74 with Atlantis’ Keryn Burke (1.02) and Blue Lightning’s Ava Charles (1.02.74) in second and third respectively. Yates later won the division’s 200m fly in a Carifta B time of 2.37.33.

Nixon, competing in the 11-12 boys 50m backstroke, surpassed all swimmers with a 34.78s clocking and also won the 200m fly in 3.13.03.

Ho A Shu emerged victorious in the 18 and over girls 50m back in 35.71s and was also triumphant in the 100m breast in 1.18.89.

Ash swam to first place in the 18 and over girls 100m free in 1.00.91 and powered to victory once more in the mixed 50m fly time trial in 29.61s.

Lewis also doubled up on wins in the 11-12 girls 50m back (35.73s) and then the 100m breast (1.27.62) with a Carifta B qualifying time.

The final day of long course swimming gets under way on February 23.