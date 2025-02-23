Nicholas Sookdeosingh slams 149 as Clarke Road dominate Merryboys

Clarke Road's Nicholas Sookdeosingh. (FILE) -

NICHOLAS Sookdeosingh smashed a quick-fire 149 runs while left-arm orthodox spinner Yannick Ottley snared a stellar 6/7 to put Clarke Road United in front against Merryboys, at stumps, on day one of their Premiership I round four contest at Wilson Road Ground in Penal.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Merryboys were dismissed for 112 from 45.4 overs, to which Clarke Road responded with 279/7 at the close of play, and a lead of 167 runs.

Ryan Ramasray (70) was Merryboys’ top scorer with their second-highest contributor being Andrew Rambaran (13). Ottley’s spell decimated Merryboys’ batting line-up as Jonathan Williams (2/12) also bagged a pair.

In reply, opener Sookdeosingh showed aggressing with the bat, smacking 149 from 151 balls, comprising 18 fours and five sixes. T20 batting phenom Nicholas Pooran suit up in Clarke Road colours once more and scored 26 on return. Ottley also scored 26 and Vikash Mohan 24.

Overnight batsmen Williams (14 not out) and Shiva Sankar (13 not out) resume day two on February 23.

In other matches, Bess Motors Marchin Patriots hold a 53-run first innings lead over Prisons Sports. Batting first, Prisons were guided to 191 courtesy a Rickson Maniram (52) half-century, 47 from Jerve Cummings and 35 from Javed Boodram.

Rajeev Ramnath (3/24), Kashtri Singh (3/46) and Rivaldo Ramlogan (2/43) topped the bowing for Marchin.

In their turn, opening batsmen Teshawn Castro (58) and Evin Lewis (39) set a stern foundation by combining for a 96-run partnership. Their exit, however, made way for Adrian Ali (64 not out) and Rajeev Ramnath (59 not out), who took Marchin to 244/5 at stumps.

Prisons’ Ramesh Brijlal (4/72) was their best bowler.

At Invaders Ground in Felicity, defending champions Central Sports trail Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s (QPCC) first innings score of 222 by 97 runs, after closing off day one on 125/2.

Taking first strike, the Parkites were led by Darren Bravo (67), Kyle Ramdoo (39) and Dexter Sweet (32), with Imran Khan (4/30) and Derone Davis (2/24) doing the damage with the ball for the 2024 winners.

In reply, Kamil Pooran (82 not out) spearheads the fight back with Josh Telemaque at the other end, yet to get off the mark.

Summarised Scores

MERRYBOYS 112 — Ryan Ramasray 70; Yannick Ottley 6/7, Jonathan WIlliams 2/12 vs CLARKE ROAD 279/7 - Nicholas Sookdeosingh 149, Nicholas Pooran 26, Yannick Ottley 26, Vikash Mohan 24 — Clarke Road lead by 167 runs

PRISONS SPORTS 191 — Rickson Maniram 52, Jerve Cummings 47, Javed Boodram 35; Rajeev Ramnath 3/24, Kashtri Singh 3/46, Rivaldo Ramlogan 2/43 vs BESS MOTORS MARCHIN PATRIOTS 244/5 — Adrian Ali 64 not out, Rajeev Ramnath 59 not out, Teshawn Castro 58, Even Lewis 39; Ramesh Brijlal 4/72 — Patriots lead by 53 runs

QPCC 222 — Darren Bravo 67, Kyle Ramdoo 39, Dexter Sween 32; Imran Khan 4/30, Derone Davis 2/24 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 125/2 — Kamil Pooran 82 not out, Aaron Alfred 14; Sunil Narine 1/16 —Central Sports trail by 97 runs

YORKSHIRE 134 — Ziggy Levi 43, Brian Christmas 32; Nicholas Ali 4/28, Shaaron Lewis 3/31, Uthman Muhammad 2/24 vs POWERGEN 211/9 — Akiel Cooper 68, Nicholas Ali 43, Daniel Williams 35; Ziggy Levi 5/79, Ethan Gibson 2/5 — Powergen lead by 77 runs

PREYSAL SPORTS 163 & 108/0 vs VICTORIA SPORTS 149 — Preysal lead by 122 runs