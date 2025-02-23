MSJ reaffirms solidarity with divers' families

Some of the people who joined the Paria Justice Committee to commemorate the third anniversary of the Paria diving tragedy which claimed the lives of Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban at Point-a-Pierre on February 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has reaffirmed its solidarity with the families of the divers killed in the Paria tragedy, three years ago.

Party leader David Abdulah did so at a virtual news conference on February 23.

On February 25, 2022, Christopher Boodram, Rishi Nagassar, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jnr, were repairing a 30-inch pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading company’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility when they were sucked into it.

Only Boodram managed to get out alive.

Abdulah said to date there has been a callous lack of concern by the government and Paria's board of directors to the families of the deceased divers and to Boodram.

>

"Not a person was fired. Not a board member removed. Their lives continued normally while others suffered."

At a rally at Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout on February 21, Boodram called on the population to vote for the UNC in this year's general election.

He said, "For me it's simple. The code is yellow."

The UNC first used this phrase in its 2023 local government election campaign.

"It may not be guaranteed but I am sure life would be better than living under the PNM led by (Energy Minister) Stuart Young."

Last December, the Prime Minister confirmed he will retire from electoral politics before the next election.

Young has been selected by the PNM to succeed Dr Rowley as prime minister.

At a recent UNC screening in Chaguanas, Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said he had Boodram's endorsement.

Congress of the People (COP) political leader Prakash Ramadhar, who is the attorney for Henry's family and attended the rally, said he planned to seek more than the $5 million in compensation to each of the divers' families he initially proposed, should the matter go to court.

>

"It will include not just the physical loss. It will include not just the loss of earnings. But the most important thing to me is the emotional destruction of families and our nation. You cannot put a real number on that."

He warned he was prepared to go to the Privy Council in London if Paria did not accept the terms of the settlement.