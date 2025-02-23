Monarchs, kings and youth among 11 to challenge Montano's reign

Anthony “Squeezy Rankin” La Fleur secured a spot in the Calypso Monarch finals on March 2. - Photo by Innis Francis

SIX former monarchs are among 11 calypsonians who have been selected to compete against reigning Calypso Monarch Montano in a highly anticipated Dimanche Gras competition on March 2 at Queens Park Savannah.

They are Terri Lyons, Roderick “Chuck” Gordon, Karen Asche, Helon Francis, Duane Ta’Zyah O’Connor and Kurt Allen.

Among the 11 finalists who are also sharpening their swords to wrest the crown from Montano, are newcomers Akhenaton "Yung Bredda" Lewis and Roslyn "Roslyn" Reid Hayes, as well as veterans nine-time Chutney Soca Monarch, Samraj "Rikki Jai" Jaimungal, Ann Marie "Twiggy" Parks Kojo.

A monarch in his own rights, newly crowned Young King 2025, Anthony "Squeezy Rankin" La Fleur, is also among the finalists.

The official results were announced via a release from Rondell Donawa PRO of the Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) shortly after noon on Sunday February 23.

Results in recent vintage were announced after the competition, but no reason was given for its release almost 12 hours later.

It was one of the longest shows, starting almost one hour after the scheduled 2 pm start, and finishing well after midnight. There was then an after party with Nailah Blackman as the opening act.

The anthem was played around 2.44 pm, and competition started about half of an hour later while three guest artistes opened the proceedings. At the end of the second half there was another break, as more guest artistes including "Super Blue" Lyons who was given an encore to come back on stage, Devon "Lyrikal" Martin, Johnny King and others, entertained the thousands who gathered for the biggest calypso picnic.