Machel apologises to Nicki Minaj for 'misunderstanding'

Machel Montano -

SOCA STAR Machel Montano has moved to clear the air after his comments at the Stink N Dutty fete on February 22 sparked a brief social media spat with rapper Nicki Minaj.

What initially appeared to be a public fallout has now been described as a simple misunderstanding by Montano.

In an interview with OvertimeTT after another event, Montano offered a heartfelt apology to the Trinidad-born rapper, with whom he had previously collaborated.

During his performance at the annual fete, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on February 22, Montano sang the line “don’t fight me down” from his hit Good Spirit and added, “Nicki Minaj, stop fight me down. Trinidad Killa, stop fight me down. I’s your daddy. I is your daddy.”

He suggested his emotional delivery, fueled by the overwhelming response from the audience, prompted a reaction that some fans misinterpreted as a direct jab at Minaj and Trinidad Killa.

Minaj responded on social media that same day, posting an expletive-laden video in which she questioned why Montano had singled her out, warning that she would respond by “cussing” him “very f****** stink.”

Seeking to set the record straight, Montano told OvertimeTT his comments had been misinterpreted.

He clarified that his remarks were meant to address Killa, urging Minaj to intervene and ask him to stop “fighting me down.” He stressed that he intended no disrespect toward Minaj.

“The response from the audience was so overwhelming that I felt the joy of the Full Blown (Entertainment) crew, who have been supporting me for years,” Montano explained, adding, “It didn’t come out the way it was supposed to.

“I love Nicki, and I respect her as an artist,” Montano continued, acknowledging that the misunderstanding was his fault and reiterating that he never intended to create any division.

Montano also hinted at the potential for future collaboration, calling for unity between himself, Minaj and Trinidad Killa.

“We have to bridge gaps with our music,” Montano said. Montano, soca star Destra Garcia and Minaj collaborated on the 2023 track Shake The Place.