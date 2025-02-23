Keep believing in your dreams

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In a world rife with competition and strife, I refuse to stand idly by while others languish in the shadows of despair. We, as individuals, must rise – not alone, but in unity, embracing the joy of uplifting one another.

Polishing another's crown doesn’t diminish your own; rather, it amplifies the collective brilliance we all possess. As a woman, I refuse to see rivalry; I see a potent alliance, a united front to tackle the complexities of our shared existence.

Too many women suffer in silence, shackled by the fear of isolation. It pierces the heart to witness others succumb to the depths of despair, whether through suicide or violence, while we grapple with the haunting question – could I have been their beacon of hope?

Sometimes, all it takes is a listening ear or a word of encouragement to reignite the flicker of hope within.

Let us commit to a culture of prayer and genuine love, even as the world descends into chaos. I implore you, do not abandon your dreams. Your success is not merely a possibility; it is an inevitability if you persist. Keep striving, keep believing, for we are not alone on this journey. Together, we will rise!

>

Ancilla Kirby-Scott

Laventille

via e-mail