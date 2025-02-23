Carnival
Hundreds of kiddies 'Pardy' across Queen's Park Savannah stage
Ayanna Kinsale
33 Minutes Ago
This little cutie from Classix Production portrays Papillon, a Tribute to Minshall during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
King of Soca Machel Montano surprised this country's youngest revellers with a performance at the TT Red Cross Children’s Carnival on February 22.
Machel Montano performed his 2025 hit Pardy. During the performance, a late small band, Bel Timoun Kiddies, was invited on stage with Montano to give their presentation of Party at Emperor Valley.
The children enthusiastically crossed the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain to popular soca favourites which included Pardy by Machel Montano, Carry It by Bunji Garlin and Energy by Mical Teja.
The presentations were full of creativity, colour and craftsmanship, depicting a range of local flora and fauna, and cultural elements like the steelpan and traditional mas characters.
Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images.
Kadir Latmore of Jam Jay Kids enjoys himself on stage with the presentation Birds in Paradise during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Kayleigh Peterson is all smiles as she crosses the stage at the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade with Fusion of Colours on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Soca star Machel Montano, right, is joined by masqueraders of Bel Timoun Kiddies during his Red Cross Children's Carnival parade performance at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A masquerader from Next Level Junior Devils' presentation Para-Minions during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Masqueraders of Jam Jay Kids enjoy themselves on stage with the presentation Birds in Paradise during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Adianka Andrews, nine, of GMP Kiddies Carnival Band portrays Free Spirit while on stilts during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Netanya Phillip portrays Trinidad and Tobago the Rainbow that is Real during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Masqueraders of Jam Jay Kids cross the stage during the Birds in Paradise presentation at the Red Cross Children's Carnival parade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Soca star Machel Montano performs one of his hits at the Red Cross Children's Carnival parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 22. Bel Timoun Kiddies crossed the stage during his performance. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Masqueraders of Active Leaders Academy portray Treats Fuh So during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Masqueraders of Jam Jay Kids enjoy themselves on stage with the presentation Birds in Paradise during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Kayla Neaves portrays One Love and Tacarigua during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Masqueraders have fun on stage during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
