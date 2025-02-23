Hundreds of kiddies 'Pardy' across Queen's Park Savannah stage

This little cutie from Classix Production portrays Papillon, a Tribute to Minshall during the TT Red Cross Children's Carnival parade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

King of Soca Machel Montano surprised this country's youngest revellers with a performance at the TT Red Cross Children’s Carnival on February 22.

Machel Montano performed his 2025 hit Pardy. During the performance, a late small band, Bel Timoun Kiddies, was invited on stage with Montano to give their presentation of Party at Emperor Valley.

The children enthusiastically crossed the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain to popular soca favourites which included Pardy by Machel Montano, Carry It by Bunji Garlin and Energy by Mical Teja.

The presentations were full of creativity, colour and craftsmanship, depicting a range of local flora and fauna, and cultural elements like the steelpan and traditional mas characters.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images.

>

>