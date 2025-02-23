Hinds: All technologies deployed to find missing sailor

Coast Guard officer Kieron Simon -

All available technologies have been deployed to help find missing sailor Keiron Simon, according to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.

Simon went missing on February 20, after being stuck on a sinking drug vessel during a multinational drug bust in waters between TT and Grenada.

The Coast Guard was part of the counter-trafficking operation with international and regional partners.

Hinds, speaking to I95.5 FM on February 22, said search and rescue efforts resumed early on February 22.

"I am advised having called it off quite late last evening they are on the move again looking, trying to see what they can do."

A press release from the Coast Guard on February 21 said the incident happened during a boarding operation on “a vessel of interest.”

“The vessel was intercepted by a Coast Guard patrol boat and three foreign nationals were removed and taken aboard the patrol boat for safekeeping, as the vessel of interest had begun taking on water.

“While the foreign nationals were being transferred, two members of the Coast Guard remained on board the vessel of interest.

“One of the Coast Guard sailors attempted to determine if there were any other persons onboard; however, the rough seas caused the vessel to submerge suddenly. The sailor who had remained above deck was thrown into the water, while the other became trapped inside as the vessel sank from sight.”

The release said the sailor who was thrown into the water was quickly retrieved but attempts to secure lines to the sinking vessel failed because of its size.

Newsday tried to get an update on the search and rescue efforts from the Coast Guard but was told a release would be issued when there was an update.

Up to publication time, the Coast Guard did not provide an update.

In a release on February 22, MP Couva North Ravi Ratiram urged the government to allocate additional assets to the search.

"Our nation is holding its breath and a family is living a nightmare.

"We cannot afford delays. I am calling on the government to do what is right and deploy every possible resource to bring Simon home."

He said it was the responsibility of the government, the Ministry of National Security and the Coast Guard.

"The nation is watching. The family is anxiously waiting. We must act now."