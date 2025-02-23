Guyanese president to replace PM as chairman of Caricom's sub-committee on cricket

Prime minister Dr Keith Rowley and Guyana president Dr Irfaan Ali during a tour of expo at the Guyana 2024 Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo. - File photo courtesy OPM

GUYANESE president Dr Irfaan Ali will replace the outgoing Prime Minister as the chairman of Caricom's Prime Ministerial sub-committee on cricket. Dr Rowley made the announcement on the final day of the 48th regular meeting of the Caricom heads of government conference in Barbados on February 21.

On January 3, Rowley signalled his intention to resign as prime minister and declared he will not be seeking re-election as the PNM's candidate for the Diego Martin West constituency in this year's general election. The Caricom heads of government meeting was Rowley's last as prime minister.

As he handed over the reins to Ali, Rowley, who was appointed chairman in July 2023, said the sub-committee was in good hands.

"We did have some discussions, but not too much detail because we have done some work before in Guyana and TT and we have seen the results. Some progress has been made – and is being made," Rowley said.

"Today, I handed over to the plenary and the heads agreed to select my colleague from Guyana – who's an eminent cricketer as you know – president Irfan Ali to now take the chairmanship on the sub-committee of cricket because we maintain our interest in the potential for West Indies cricket to remain at a high level internationally and the preservation of our legacy."

>

He said the affairs of West Indies cricket is of utmost importance to Caricom.

"The heads of government should continue to be interested in what goes on in West Indies cricket and assist in whatever way we can."