Grant Memorial Presbyterian students make mas

Masman Ivan Kalicharan, centre, gives the students a step-by-step demonstration on making a head piece. - Photos by Innis Francis

The standard three pupils of Grant Memorial Presbyterian School paid a visit to the Kalicharan Carnival mas camp, Harris Street, San Fernando on February 17 as part of a school project set by the Ministry of Education.

The children, including the grandson of veteran bandleaders Wendy and Ivan Kalicharan, Alex Mahase, received hands-on training on making a headpiece for a Carnival costume.

