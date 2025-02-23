EU will stand with Ukraine to the end

Joint op-ed from the EU delegation and member states in observance of the third anniversary (February 24) of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

IN 2024 in Port of Spain, the European Union (EU) was privileged to screen for the TT public the Academy Award-winning film, 20 Days in Mariupol, a documentary about the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many of the patrons commented, after the screening, that seeing the war in this way brought home the reality of the carnage being thrust upon ordinary Ukrainians. Now, three years later, the war that Russia expected to last three days continues.

In Europe, World War II and the Holocaust reverberate to this day. We vowed never again. Yet, here we are, living the reality of another unjust and unprovoked war.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity are the cornerstones of international order. Russia is waging a neo-colonial, imperialist war against a sovereign member of the international community.

The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, lamented that the number of civilian casualties increased by almost a third last year, a trend which, given the current intensification of fighting, seems likely to continue. In a report to the UN Security Council, she advised that, between February 2022 and December 31, 2024, at least 12,456 civilians were killed, including 669 children. In addition, 28,382 civilians were injured, including 1,833 children.

There can be no mistake; Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine threatens not only European, but also global security. Russia has internationalised the war through involvement of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and Iran, and irresponsible nuclear sabre-rattling. The war has disrupted global food and energy markets and it has sent shock waves around the world, affecting everyone.

The EU’s position is that if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, other countries may feel emboldened to use force for territorial gains. A return to "might is right" is not in the interest of the international community. Rewarding the aggressor can never be an option. This is why the EU will continue to support the restoration of the full sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Time is not on Russia's side. Three years into the war, it has not reached any of its objectives, and will not reach them.

Time and again, Russia has proven that it cannot be trusted. It breaks international law, including the UN Charter, while being a permanent member of the UN Security Council. It completely disregards its own legal obligations, international or bilateral agreements and clear commitments it made to respect Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, whenever it wants to push its own interests. Russia has proven repeatedly that it will not hesitate to use military force to achieve what it wants in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Yet, even under attack, Ukraine manages to safeguard its exports and contribute to global food security – in spite of Russia’s blockades, missiles and unilateral pull-out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. With the "solidarity lanes" and the "Black Sea corridor," the EU and Ukraine keep global food prices stable. Ukraine is also actively working with nearly 100 countries to achieve a just peace.

Ukraine continues to hold a part of Russia’s Kursk oblast despite overwhelming Russian pressure. It has managed to slow down considerably recent Russian advances. North Korean soldiers have stopped fighting after sustaining heavy losses, having been used as cannon fodder, and a number of Russian mobilised soldiers have fallen.

Sanctions against Russia are working. The EU has imposed the most sweeping sanctions in its history and will continue imposing them as a response to Russia’s war of aggression. Russia's economy is struggling; outside of war spending, the country is performing poorly; the Russian currency is weak and the Russian state does not modernise or invest in people. Russia’s war production will soon experience serious difficulties for various military items – because of ever-increasing sanctions.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago, the EU has provided to Ukraine €135 billion in humanitarian, financial, economic and military support – making the EU the largest supporter of Ukraine, and we will continue providing support to hold Russia accountable. There will be no impunity for extensive war crimes and damage/destruction.

The EU will never recognise the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia. What we want is a just peace. We also reiterate that there can be no decision on Ukraine and on Europe without Ukraine and Europe’s engagement. Any agreement without Ukraine and Europe will fail.

The EU will stand with Ukraine and do whatever it takes to ensure that it prevails.

