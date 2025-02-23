Abdulah: Kesar, Elder have resigned from MSJ

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah. -

MOVEMENT for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah says Ernesto Kesar and Clyde Elder have resigned from the party in order to contest the general election as candidates under the UNC's coalition of interests (COI).

After saying the working class and the labour movement must remain united, Abdulah said neither the PNM nor the UNC have demonstrated any commitment to implementing a workers' agenda when they are in government.

He added both parties have maintained an approach to divide workers at election time to benefit them politically.

Abdulah made these comments at a virtual news conference on February 23.

On February 19, Kesar and Elder appeared as Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU)/UNC candidates before the UNC's screening committee which is chaired by party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

On December 12, Persad-Bissessar met with representatives of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), Movement for National Development (MND), Congress of the People (COP), OWTU, Public Services Association (PSA), Postal Workers Union and the Fire Services Association to discuss a coalition against the PNM.

The COI includes the PEP, Laventille Outreach for Vertical Enrichment (LOVE) leader Lennox Smith and the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM).

The OWTU is a member of JTUM.

Persad-Bissessar said two labour candidates (Kesar and Elder) will contest the election under a UNC logo.

Kesar and Elder will contest the constituencies of Point Fortin and La Brea respectively.

In the 2020 election, Kesar unsuccessfully contested Point Fortin as an MSJ candidate.

Abdulah said there has been some confusion and mischief circulating in the public domain about Kesar and Elder's political affiliation before their presentation as OWTU/UNC candidates.

He added while the MSJ remains the official political party representing the labour movement, the party's decision not to contest the election to focus on rebuilding itself may have caused some trade unions to believe the best way to remove the PNM from office is to support the UNC.

Abdulah said the MSJ's executive and activists councils met on February 17, two days before Kesar and Elder's appearance at UNC headquarters, to discuss the possibility of labour candidates contesting the election under a UNC banner.

"To be clear: the MSJ does not and was not seeking to be involved in or interfere in the internal affairs of any of the trade unions."

He said the party is not concerned about who is selected by other political parties to be their candidates in an election.

"However, this situation required us to meet since Ernesto Kesar was on the (February) 17th not only a member of the MSJ but an executive member."

Abdulah said Elder was also an MSJ member.

He added there are also MSJ members and activists who are members of a trade union "that is participating in this (UNC) coalition of interests."

"Decisions have to be made to ensure that there is transparency and that the integrity of the MSJ and its constitution are upheld and there is no conflict in the activities of our members who are also members of trade unions."

Abdulah confirmed Kesar and Elder have resigned from the MSJ.

He said Kesar cannot be an MSJ executive member and seek to contest an election for the UNC.

Abdulah added Kesar's contributions to the party have been recognised and deeply appreciated.

He said Elder's resignation was accepted for the same reasons as Kesar's.

MSJ members and activists, who are also trade union members, are free to campaign for Elder and Kesar.

But Abdulah said they cannot "do so as representatives of the MSJ as we (MSJ) are not a member of the coalition of interests."

Kesar and Elder, he continued, are experienced trade unionists who have fought for the rights of their members and workers.

Abdulah said based on this, they could be excellent MPs for Point Fortin and La Brea if elected.

He could not say whether the labour support for the coalition of interests was based on promises from the UNC should it become the next government.

Abdulah recalled some trade unions held talks with the UNC about a workers' agenda.

Similar talks were held with the UNC in 2010 and the PNM in 2015 before elections in those respective years.

Abdulah said Persad-Bissessar mentioned elements of a workers' agenda in her budget contribution in Parliament last October.

He recalled in 2010, as a member of the now defunct UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) coalition, the MSJ brought recommendations from the labour movement for the implementation of a workers' agenda should the PP win the election.

Abdulah said that agenda was never implemented.

He added the same thing happened in 2015 after trade unions signed a memorandum of understanding with the PNM to implement a workers' agenda should it win the election.

"We will have to see what will transpire this time around."

Abdulah said after nine years of the PNM in government, the MSJ understands the trade union movement "needs a breather from the anti-worker and anti-trade union policies of the PNM."

He repeated some trade unions are within their rights to believe "the best way to get the PNM off their neck, to enable them to recover and to establish some balance between capital and labour, to restore proper collective bargaining and better secure the rights of workers is to engage with the UNC and to provide these two candidates."

Abdulah said proper protection of the working class and labour movement can only be assured once there is unity within both groups.

He added, "Given the natural of our political system and the culture of politics in this country, elections divide the working people by race, religion, geography and party affiliation."

Abdulah said this feature from colonial times has been maintained by the PNM and the UNC to the present.