3 killed, boy wounded in Guanapo shooting

- File photo

At midday on February 23, police were still at a house in Guanapo, Arima, where three people were shot dead and a six-year-old wounded the night before.

At around 10.15 pm on February 22, two gunmen ran into a house adjoining a shop and killed a woman, her husband and brother.

The gunmen, who came on foot, then escaped through a nearby orange field.

The woman's six-year-old son was also shot in his foot and remains warded at hospital.

>

Police say they have no exact motive yet, but initial inquiries have led them to believe the murders are gang-related.