3 killed, boy wounded in Guanapo shooting
At midday on February 23, police were still at a house in Guanapo, Arima, where three people were shot dead and a six-year-old wounded the night before.
At around 10.15 pm on February 22, two gunmen ran into a house adjoining a shop and killed a woman, her husband and brother.
The gunmen, who came on foot, then escaped through a nearby orange field.
The woman's six-year-old son was also shot in his foot and remains warded at hospital.
Police say they have no exact motive yet, but initial inquiries have led them to believe the murders are gang-related.
