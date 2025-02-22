YiJe Lee begins St Andrews Ladies Golf Open title defence

FILE PHOTO: Yeji Lee - ANGELO MARCELLE

YEJI Lee begins defence of her St Andrews Golf Club Ladies Open title when this year’s edition tees off along the Moka, Maraval course on February 22-23.

Fresh off her Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club South Open women’s flight win last weekend, Lee returns to the greens, this time in north Trinidad, intent on retaining her 2023 crown. The tournament was not played in 2024.

Lee defends her title against the seasoned Victoria Seenath, who swept the AIB Invitational in September 2024, the TT Golf Association (TTGA) Women’s Open in October and Brechin Castle Open in January.

Another keen contender is improving youngster, Isabelle Ramdeen, who poses a challenge to her older colleagues.

The 36-hole tournament features three flights playing 36 holes over the two days, and one flight for higher handicap golfers playing 18 holes on the second day.

“The tournament is intended to engage lady golfers of all playing abilities, so the beginners as well as the seasoned golfers have a chance to play competitively with and against their peers,” a TTGA statement said on February 18.

On February 21, a stableford-format competition will be used as a warm-up for all participants at the venue.

Additionally, the second flight will have a new gross champion as 2023 winner Renee Ayoung is not available. The 18-hole tournament for higher handicap golfers returns to the line-up on day two for beginners and those with handicaps over 36. This flight is intended to encourage these golfers to measure their game against players of similar handicaps.

The St Andrews Ladies Open also features golfers from Suriname, Curacao and foreign-based TT players.

The statement added that even with the mixed weather conditions in recent weeks, the Moka course is beginning to firm up with the onset of the dry season, and the condition of the greens is therefore expected to be firm and fast.

First tee time on day one is 9 am.

This year the tournament is again supported by CARDEA Benefits Ltd (a subsidiary of AIB Ltd), which administers health benefit plans in TT and other Caribbean countries, as well as Coca-Cola.