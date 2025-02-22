Wyatt Harrison splashes to three wins at Long Course Champs

The National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

Ten-year-old Wyatt Harrison splashed to victory in three events on the second night of the Aquatic Sports Association of TT Age Group Long Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, on February 20.

Harrison topped the field in the 9-10 boys’ 100m butterfly, 100m breastroke and 200m freestyle.

As early in as event four, the Blue Dolphins swimmer was too strong for the field in the butterfly in one minute and 23.33 seconds (1:23.33). Pt Fortin Aqua Darts’ pair of Elijah Brown (1:27.43) and Keoma Thompson (1:31.85) rounded off the top three respectively.

Almost six seconds separated Harrison’s (1:43.56) victorious swim in the breaststroke as club-mate Harvey Gibbins (1:49.55) settled for runner-up, followed by Bluefin’s Andrew Giddings (1:54.61) in third.

And in the 200m free, Harrison touched the wall first in 2:39.87, besting unattached swimmer Ethan Bernard (2:47.09) and Marlins’ Dax Harris (2:50.71) who were second and third respectively.

Bluefins’ Serenity Pantin and Marlins’ Zahara Anthony also notched double-wins.

Pantin was in winner’s row in the 9-10 girls’ 100m butterfly and 200m free, in 1:21.04 and 2:53.00 respectively.

Anthony showed good form in the 11-12 girls’ 50m fly, winning in 32.14 seconds. She also emerged victorious in the 400m free in 5:27.63.

Olympian and unattached swimmer Dylan Carter also cruised to victory in the 18 and over boys’ 50m fly as he touched the wall in 23.34. Coming in second was another unattached swimmer Christian Awah (24.60) while Pt Fortin Aqua Darts’ Cadell Lyons (25.16) came in third.

Night three swam off after press time on February 21. The meet ends on February 23.

Other results:

Girls

13-14 50m fly: Asia-Marie Pouchet (Blue Dolphins) 30.92; Zara Persico (Marlins) 31.17; Marena Martinez (Marlins) 32.65

15-17 50m fly: Toni Rae Yates (RWB) 30.35; Keiera Audain (EASC) 30.64; Kaylee Frank (Flying Fish) 30.71

18 & Over 50m fly: Amari Ash (AEZ) 29.49; 2. Tyla Ho A Shu (RWB) 32.28; Kimberly Joseph (MDAA) 38.66

Boys

11-12 50m fly: Dimitri Phillip (SHSC) 31.01; Khristian Allen (Bluefins) 31.11; Aidan Nixon (Tidal Wave) 31.48

13-14 50m fly: Shain Griffith (Flying Fish) 26.82; 2. Nathaniel St Louis (Flying Flash) 28.06; Aaron Siewlal (unattached) 28.41

15-17 50m fly: Evan Gillard Bruce (Flying Fish) 25.90; Zachary Anthony (Marlins) 26.17; Brandon Balfour (Flying Fish) 26.26