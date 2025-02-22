WASA upgrades Guanapo, North Oropouche treatment plants

Shaira Ali, Director of Water Management Services at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), expressed pride as she provided an overview of two projects aimed at improving water treatment infrastructure in northeast Trinidad.

The projects focus on upgrading the Guanapo Water Treatment Plant and refurbishing two storage tanks. Funded by the National Water Sector Transformation Programme of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ali said these upgrades will significantly enhance the resilience, capacity and long-term sustainability of the country’s water infrastructure.

During the double sod-turning ceremony for the Guanapo and North Oropouche water treatment plants in Heights of Guanapo, Arima, on February 19, Ali described the projects as crucial.

The Guanapo Water Treatment Plant, located in the Heights of Guanapo, produces about 3.5 million gallons of water daily, serving 20,500 customers in Arima and surrounding areas.

Ali explained rapid development over the past two decades has led to a demand for water that exceeds the plant’s design capacity. Unregulated upstream activities and climate change have also further strained its operations, making it increasingly difficult to deliver effective service. In response, an intervention has been proposed for the treatment plant.

Ali said smaller projects, such as the Seabird Community Water Improvement Programme funded by the Assessment and Water Sector Adaptation Planning project, have provided immediate relief.

The Guanapo upgrade will expand the existing intake and install additional treatment units capable of extracting and treating 2.5 million gallons of water per day from the Guanapo River.

On completion, the plant’s total production will reach approximately 6 million gallons per day.

The work will take place in the existing compound, but separately from the current infrastructure to minimise disruption.

The upgraded facility will include an additional raw water intake, a chemical blending and dosing facility, a rapid gravity system, new raw water distribution pumps and an upgraded electrical system.

The project is expected to be completed in 11 months, with the new system enabling a 24/seven water supply in most areas served by the facility.

In addition to the Guanapo upgrade, improvements are underway at the north east Ocean Water Treatment Plant, which serves over 180,000 people.

The facility produces about 20 million gallons of water per day from the northern Caroni River, was built in the 1980s and has surpassed its expected lifespan, impacting its efficiency.

She said ongoing work at the ocean plant, along with other short-term initiatives, will improve network efficiency and the overall water supply. Upgrades are expected to be completed by early 2026, with some areas transitioning from a 24/three schedule to a 24/five schedule.

Minister of Planning Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, the keynote speaker, said water issues are a significant concern for residents in Arima. She stressed the importance of public education, particularly regarding the impact of rainfall on water supply and growth.

Beckles-Robinson highlighted the crucial role of pipeline infrastructure in ensuring a reliable water supply, alongside increased storage capacity.

Beckles-Robinson said her ministry facilitated the signing of an US $80 million loan agreement with the IDB aimed at supporting TT’s water supply improvement programmes. She said these programmes will provide water to underserved communities across TT. Additionally, she discussed a previous loan of USD $235 million, which was secured to support water sector investments that began in 2023 and are expected to be completed by 2026.

Beckles-Robinson said 200,000 people will benefit when the Guanapo and North Oropouche plants are complete.

The projects align with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aim at improving access to water, Beckles-Robinson said.

On completion, the Guanapo plant will serve customers in Pinto Road, Calvary Hill, Mt Pleasant, Alenore Gardens, Bypass Road and other surrounding communities.