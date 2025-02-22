TTUTA Tobago concerned about increase in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease

Thai students practise washing their hands during an anti-hand, foot and mouth disease campaign in Bangkok in July 2012. - AFP PHOTO

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts says parents and teachers have a key role to play in promoting personal hygiene among children.

He was commenting on the increasing cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in schools across Tobago.

The THA Division of Education, Research and Technology issued a release on February 20, saying it aware of the rising incidence of the disease.

The division said it is working with its Education District Health Unit and the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection to actively manage the situation and implement measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

But Roberts said children also must be encouraged to practise personal hygiene.

In a WhatsApp voice note on February 21, he told Newsday, “We have a society that needs to be a little more responsible. We can’t call on the authorities for everything, although I would want to be comforted knowing fully well that the division is really prepared.”

Roberts believes there should be an ample supply of sanitising agents for schools.

“They need to have those things in stock. We would have had some issues with that in the past and not so distant past. But as humans, we have to take personal responsibility for our own health and well-being.

“So parents have to guide their children and teachers have to keep talking to their children because their hands can be all over the place and back inside their mouths. We have that in us, as to how we want to promote personal hygiene among our children.”

In its release, the division said, much like the flu, a rise in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease during this time of the year is expected.

To support schools in addressing this, the division said the Education District Health Unit will be distributing a document outlining establishing protocols for managing the disease.

“This document will provide clear guidance on identifying symptoms, enforcing proper hygiene practices and ensuring a safe learning environment for students,” the division said.

It added these protocols are the same measures used for all infectious diseases such as impetigo, which is also seasonal and has been flagged by the Division of Health as increasing.

The division said these protocols remain consistent each year, emphasising strict hygiene practices and the importance of keeping ill children at home.

It said in the meantime, schools have been advised to enforce strict hygiene protocols, including frequent hand washing, proper sanitation of high-touch surfaces and heightened monitoring of students for any signs of infection.

“Parents and guardians are urged to keep children at home if they display symptoms such as fever, mouth sores, or rashes on the hands and feet. Prompt medical attention is also encouraged to prevent complications and further transmission.”

The division said the health and safety of the island’s students remains its top priority. It said it will continue to provide guidance, support and timely updates to schools and families “as we navigate this situation together.

“We urge all stakeholders to remain proactive and adhere to the recommended precautions to ensure the well-being of our school communities.”