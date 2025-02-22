Trinidad and Tobago beat Bermuda 3-0 in Concacaf U20 Women Qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago's Natalie Penniston-John (L) tries to evade her Bermudan counterpart during their Group E Concacaf Under-20 Women's qualifier, on February 21, 2025, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s Under-20 team sealed a winning start to their Concacaf Women’s U20 Qualifiers campaign after churning out a 3-0 victory over Bermuda in their opening Group E tie at Auto Boldon Stadium in Couva on February 21.

Captain and striker Orielle Martin scored a brace while midfielder Madison Campbell netted the other, all in the second half, to affirm three early points for TT.

The hosts went ahead in the 67th minute after Martin latched on to a Ty’kaiya Dennis through-ball and slotted past Bermuda goalkeeper Taya Rodrigues.

In the 78th, Campbell lofted a long ball into the Bermuda box off a free kick close to the half line. The ball bounced a few feet in front of Rodrigues and over her head into the goal. She tried to parry the ball out to safety but her flailing hand guided it in the net.

In the 90th minute, Martin was fouled in the box and successfully converted her penalty with a hard, right-footed shot to send them 3-0 up.

In the earlier Group E match, Canada decimated Dominica 22-0 to go top of the group.

TT play match two against Dominica at the same venue on February 23 from 7 pm, with Canada taking on Bermuda in the 4pm contest.

The winner of the 2025 U20 Concacaf Women’s Championship, runner-up, and third and fourth-place teams will clinch a ticket to the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.